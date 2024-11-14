Elon Musk, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. via Associated Press

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell mockingly explained how he believes President-elect Donald Trump “humiliated” Elon Musk in front of House Republicans during a conference on Wednesday.

Trump has a “twisted psyche” which means that “at some point” he has to “humiliate everyone around him to demonstrate his dominance over them,” noted O’Donnell, who earlier this week suggested Trump is currently degrading his campaign’s financial booster on multiple levels.

Advertisement

Trump told Republican lawmakers in front of Musk, “Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him.” Musk has been staying at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home since before the election.

“Everyone laughed,” said O’Donnell. “They laughed that uncomfortable laugh. But they laugh when Donald Trump makes a joke about someone on his team, a joke that everyone knows is true, a joke that paints that person as pathetic, as Donald Trump’s personal sense of superiority demands that he do.”

Trump has named Musk as the co-head of a new non-governmental unit tasked with cutting financial and bureaucratic waste.

But O’Donnell called it a “fake job” with no real power. Musk is little more than a lobbyist because he’ll have to get his proposed spending cuts passed by Congress, said O’Donnell. The anchor also described Trump as “Elon’s daddy” and mocked Musk for following Trump around.

Advertisement