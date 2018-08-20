Lazio’s ‘ultra’ fans have caused outrage by telling women to avoid their “sacred space” in the club’s Stadio Olimpico.

The Italian football club’s die-hard supporters distributed flyers ahead of their team’s Serie A opener at home to Napoli on Saturday.

“The Curva Nord represents for us a sacred space, an environment with an unwritten code to be respected,” read the flyer. “The first few rows, as always, have been experienced like the trenches. In the trenches, we do not allow women, wives and girlfriends, so we invite them to position themselves from the 10th row back.

“Those who choose the stadium as an alternative to a carefree and romantic day in (Rome’s) Villa Borghese (gardens), should go to other sections.”