Cuts to police numbers have “likely contributed” to a rise in serious violent crime, according to a leaked Home Office document. The paper prepared by officials as part of preparations for the new strategy being launched by Home Secretary Amber Rudd said offenders may have been “encouraged” by the lack of police resources and fall in charge rates. Rudd denied having seen the document, which was obtained by the Guardian newspaper, during a Monday morning interview.

PA Wire/PA Images Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said she 'has not seen' a leaked report into a rise in violent crime.

She told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “I haven’t seen this document. “There are a lot of documents that go round the Home Office. We do a lot of work in this area. “Of course violent crime is a priority. I think that you do a disservice to the communities and the families by making this a political tit-for-tat about police numbers.” Rudd said she had not met families of the victims of the wave of violence this year. Labour’s Shadow Policing Minister, Louise Haigh, told Today: “To me there’s two options for [Rudd]: either she saw that research and she chose to say the exact opposite in yesterday’s Sunday Telegraph, or she commissioned that research and she didn’t see it. “Either she’s incompetent or she chose to mislead the public.” The paper, entitled Serious Violence; Latest Evidence On The Drivers, said: “Since 2012/3, weighted crime demand on the police has risen, largely due to growth in recorded sex offences. “At the same time officers’ numbers have fallen by 5% since 2014. “So resources dedicated to serious violence have come under pressure and charge rates have dropped. This may have encouraged offenders.”

Screenshot/Guardian The Guardian newspaper revealed the leaked home office report, marked as 'official-sensitive'.