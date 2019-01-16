The Mysterious Poster Campaign Trolling Politicians With Their Own Words Has Escalated

Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Jacob Rees-Mogg and the PM herself have become the latest targets of a mysterious billboard campaign that is trolling politicians with their own words. A giant poster of a 2016 quote from the environment secretary appeared in Essex on Monday, in which Gove wrote: “The day after we vote to leave, we hold all the cards and we can choose the path we want.”

As pointed out by more than a few people on social media, this jars ever so slightly with his latest memorable assessment of the Brexit process made this week when he said: “Winter is coming” if MPs voted down Theresa May’s much-maligned deal. Which they did. In historic numbers.

“The day after we vote to leave, we hold all the cards and we can choose the path we want.” – Michael Gove, April 2016.



The billboard has been promoted by a Twitter account called Led By Donkeys, but there is no further information on the identities of those involved. It’s not immediately clear if the campaign is a guerrilla operation or if those behind the posters have paid for the advertising space. On Wednesday morning it was revealed Dover had been plastered with four of more posters, highlighting: Dominic Raab’s lack of knowledge about the Dover-Calais crossing when he said in November last year: “I hadn’t quite understood the full extent of this, but if you look at the UK and if you look at how we trade in goods, we are particularly reliant on the Dover-Calais crossing.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg in 2011 saying: “We could have two referendums. As it happens, it might make more sense to have the second referendum after the renegotiation is completed.”

Dr Liam Fox stating in 2017 that a trade with the EU would be “one of the easiest in human history”.

Theresa May stating in 2016 that: “Remaining a member of the European Union means we will be more secure from crime and terrorism.

A busy night on the Brexit frontline. We’ve covered Dover in the historic quotes of the people responsible for this chaos. Britain is a nation #LedByDonkeys.



The campaign provoked a response from David Davis earlier this week after he featured on one of the first billboards to appear. It showed the classic: “There will be no downside to Brexit, only a considerable upside.”

