The first strike in an apparent campaign to humiliate politicians with their own words has begun, after an old David Cameron tweet plastered on a billboard in north-east London.
The giant display features a message from the then-prime minster, posted in 2015, which said the UK faced “stability and strong government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband”.
As anyone with a pulse will be aware, things did not quite go as planned for old Dave in the months following – shortly after the EU referendum (which he called), he resigned. He was then seen in an over-priced shed.
The billboard has been promoted by a Twitter account called Led By Donkeys, but there is no further information on the identities of those involved.
It’s not immediately clear if the campaign is a guerrilla operation or if those behind the posters have paid for the advertising space.
And if you want to get involved, the account is inviting suggestions for what their next poster should be and where it should be placed.
Suggestions so far include...
- Pro-Brexiteer David Davis in 2015 saying: “If a democracy cannot change its mind, it ceases to be a democracy.
- Boris Johnson’s infamous and sparsely-detailed appraisal of post-Brexit business.
- And Dominic Raab’s astounding lack of knowledge about the Dover-Calais crossing.
HuffPost UK has reached out for comment from the as-yet unidentified people behind the Twitter account.