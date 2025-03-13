Lee Anderson Accused Of 'Bullying And Aggressive Behaviour' After Clash With Anti-Brexit Campaigner

MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson, Guy Smallman via Getty Images

Lee Anderson has been accused of “bullying and aggressive behaviour” after his latest clash with anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray.

The Reform UK chief whip was filmed going head-to-head with the high-profile protester outside parliament on Wednesday.

Bray told Anderson he was a “liar, a cheat, a coward and a charlatan”.

The MP - who was once a deputy chair of the Tory Party - accused Bray of behaving like “a playground bully”.

He added: “By the way, have you got a job yet?”

Bray told him he was “self-employed and pay tax”, but Anderson told him: “No, you’re unemployed. You keep getting your words mixed up. It’s unemployed.

“What you are, Steve, is you’re a scrounger, you’re a parasite and you’re a drain on the public finances.”

A police officer eventually intervened after Anderson flicked Bray’s hat, prompting the campaigner to push the MP and accuse him of assault.

Anderson said: “He’s a thug, he needs arresting.”

The altercation sparked another spat in the ongoing Reform UK civil war as Rupert Lowe, the MP suspended by the party last week, hit out at Anderson.

Posting on X, Lowe said: “Following swearing at a Parliamentary security guard, this is a pattern of bullying and aggressive behaviour from Anderson. I look forward to seeing how Reform deals with this concerning development.”

That was a reference to an independent expert panel last year ruling that Anderson had breached parliament’s bullying and harassment policy by swearing at a member of staff.

The MP later told MPs: “I would like to apologise to the complainant and to this House for my behaviour.”

