Lee Anderson 'Arguing With Himself' With Passive Aggressive Tweet About His Barge Holiday

Lee Anderson’s latest attempt to wind-up sections of British politics appears to have misfired after he suggested anyone who was against his Easter holiday plans on a canal boat needs a “reality check”.

The Tory MP has ridden the culture war wave to become deputy chairman of the Conservative Party thanks to a series of controversial opinions, and aided by the “red wall” credentials that come from representing a constituency in Labour’s former heartlands.

Among his propositions, Anderson, who represents Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, was been branded “30p Lee” after claiming food banks are not really necessary because people can cook meals for 30p a day.

He has also criticised England footballers for taking the knee and said he would support the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.

But you’d have to walk a long way to find someone who takes offence to his latest position.

“My Weekend,” he began in a tweet. “I won’t be travelling to foreign shores. Tomorrow I will start a weekend break with my 2 boys on a canal boat in North Wales. I cannot wait & anyone who thinks that this is wrong needs to have a reality check. Love your country. It’s not that difficult. Happy Easter.”

Predictably, absolutely no-one appeared to have the slightest problem with it.

Who the hell thinks it's wrong? It's like he's now arguing with himself https://t.co/OAS9VKG2Rv — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 7, 2023

Energize the base by winding up the Remainer anti canal barge holiday voters? https://t.co/GqBdGiF9ej — Tony Yates (@t0nyyates) April 7, 2023

Narrator: literally nobody thinks this is wrong. https://t.co/2KtkqvsVk0 — Emma Burnell (@EmmaBurnell_) April 7, 2023

No one:



Lee Anderson: ‘Don’t you dare criticise my decision to go on a canal boat in North Wales’ https://t.co/h8RRxb9pP6 — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) April 7, 2023

Is it not possible to enjoy holidays overseas and in the uk? Since when was holiday choice some sort of political dividing line? https://t.co/zjqz3JWmEo — davidhiggerson (@davidhiggerson) April 7, 2023

It must be exhausting, trying to keep these stupid culture wars going, day in, day out. You don’t even get the bank holiday weekend off. https://t.co/QsESBpfsS6 — Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) April 7, 2023

It's me. I'm the one who thinks it's wrong for him to go on a boat trip in North Wales with his two boys. It's an offence against God. He can't get away with this.https://t.co/qWzJpMXzk9 — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) April 7, 2023