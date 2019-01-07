Officers said Pencille was further charged with possessing an offensive weapon, while 27-year-old Chelsea Mitchell was also charged on Sunday with assisting an offender.

Darren Shane Pencille, 35, stood before magistrates on Monday charged with the murder of Lee Pomeroy , who had been heading out for a day-trip with his 14-year-old son a day before his 52nd birthday.

A man accused of murdering a father while he was travelling on a train to London with his teenage son has appeared in court.

(Elizabeth Cook/PA) Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Darren Shane Pencille appearing at Staines Magistrates’ Court where he is charged with the murder of Lee Pomeroy on a London-bound train.

The pair, whose addresses were given as Willbury Road, in Farnham, Surrey, appeared in custody at Staines Magistrates’ Court.

Pencille spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, that his nationality is British, and said he had no address at a hearing lasting just over two minutes.

The charge against Mitchell states the mother-of-one helped the alleged killer leave the scene and to change his appearance on January 4.

She appeared before magistrates wearing a grey tracksuit, speaking only to confirm her name, date of birth, that she lives in Willbury Road in Farnham, and that she is white British.

Mitchell was remanded in custody to appear alongside Pencille at Guildford Crown Court on Monday afternoon.

Pomeroy, who lived in Guildford and owned a technology firm, was attached following a short altercation on a train carriage.

A manhunt led detectives to a flat in Willbury Road on Saturday morning and they made two arrests.

The father was described by his family as “an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble”.

In a statement, the family portrayed him as loving father and husband. “He was a devoted family man and did everything for his family,” they said.

Pomeroy and his son boarded the 12.58pm train service between Guildford and London Waterloo at London Road station on Friday afternoon.

Police believe a brief row broke out leading to Pomeroy’s death.