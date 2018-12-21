It’s the most wonderful time of the year – that is, if you’ve already done all your Christmas shopping. Otherwise it’s a stressful hellscape about to wage war on your bank account. Apologies.

Take comfort in the fact you aren’t the only person who has left all their essential gift buying to a couple of days before Christmas – and subsequently volunteered themselves for a stressful AF weekend ahead.

Seeing as you’ve left it this late, you might as well take another minute out of your day to read these comforting tweets and realise you’re not alone.