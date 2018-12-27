If you hosted Christmas this year, chances are you’ve got a tub filled to the brim with turkey sitting in your fridge. But what to do with it?

If turkey and chips just doesn’t cut the mustard, here are three ways to reuse your leftover meat – from a warming Thai curry to a filling turkey and ham pie.

Turkey Thai Massaman Curry

Tom Griffiths is chef at Flank (Old Spitalfields Market, London). Here he shares his “banging” Thai curry recipe.

For the paste, you will need: