Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy at The South Bank Sky Arts Awards together in 2023 Dave Benett/Getty Images

Leo Woodall has made a rare comment about his relationship with fellow actor Meghann Fahy.

The pair met while they were making the second season of the hit US drama The White Lotus, and while they never actually shared any scenes together, romance did still blossom for them behind the scenes.

Since then, they’ve maintained a low profile, and mostly kept their relationship out of the media, which Leo opened up about during a new interview with Elle magazine.

Advertisement

“We’re very good at keeping it as private as we can,” he explained. “To me, that’s the only way.

“You see public relationships all the time slapped all over social media and I can’t imagine that’s any fun. [Your relationship] should be a safe space, so I think letting people into it is completely counter-productive.”

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy partying with the rest of the White Lotus cast at an Emmys after-party last year Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max

While the pair mostly keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Meghann did raise eyebrows this time a year ago, when she posted a picture of herself and the One Day actor walking arm in arm on Instagram.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in his Elle interview, Leo spoke about his rise to fame thanks to projects like The White Lotus and One Day.

“It did all go a bit nuts for me,” he said. “At first it was like, ‘Oh, this is cool’, but pretty quickly it just started to feel icky.”

Advertisement

He also revealed he no longer feels able to take public transport, particularly after one “uncomfortable” incident when a woman disclosed to him on the London Underground that her husband gets “really jealous” of her attraction to him.

Earlier this week, Leo gave another interview in which he shared his take on feeling “objectified” thanks to supposed “heartthrob” roles.

The British actor will next be seen in action as a new love interest for Renée Zellweger’s character in the fourth Bridget Jones movie Mad About The Boy, which hits UK cinemas next week.