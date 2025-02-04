Leo Woodall Opens Up About Feeling 'Objectified' Thanks To Heartthrob Roles

Leo Woodall at New York Fashion Week last year via Associated Press

Leo Woodall has admitted he isn’t a fan of every part of his new-found celebrity status since his rise to fame in the past few years.

The British actor has achieved heartthrob status thanks to his roles in The White Lotus and Netflix’s One Day, and is currently gearing up to play a new love interest for Renée Zellweger’s character in the fourth Bridget Jones movie.

During a new interview with Radio Times, Leo admitted being viewed in this way is a “mixed bag”, when asked if he ever feels “objectified” as the result of his roles.

“In some ways it’s part of the gig,” he explained. But also, there are sides of it that can make you feel quite vulnerable and exposed. That side isn’t as fun.

“When you’re playing a role described [as a heartthrob], you can’t help but look at yourself and go, ‘Am I that guy?’. There’s sometimes pressure in making people buy that!”

He also addressed the suggestion that he became an overnight star as the result of his performance in the Netflix romantic drama last year.

“I don’t like using the word ‘catapulted’, but in terms of my career, it did have that effect,” Leo said.

“But one of the good sides about being a bit more recognisable now is that people come up and say hello and tell me how much it meant to them. It was really gratifying to see how it touched so many people.”

He continued: “It’s terrifying in a lot of ways. Because it was a relatively quick turnaround, suddenly I was on these big sets and then doing photoshoots and events and interviews.

“The filming, I’m getting more comfortable with and it’s becoming my safe haven. The press side feels a lot more exposing. That’s the thing that scares me the most. But my nearest and dearest have kept me grounded.”

Leo Woodall in his breakout role in The White Lotus season two HBO

Several male actors have spoken out on the subject of feeling objectified due to certain roles, including Aidan Turner, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and, more recently, Paul Mescal.

Leo can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ thriller Prime Target, with Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy set to premiere in UK cinemas next week.

