Leonard Fenton, EastEnders' Dr Legg Actor, Dies Aged 95

Leonard Fenton played Dr Harold Legg in EastEnders between 1985 and 2019 BBC via PA Media

Soap star Leonard Fenton – best known as EastEnders’ Dr Harold Legg – has died at the age of 95.

The actor appeared in the very first episode of the BBC soap in February 1985, making sporadic appearances in 267 episodes until his final scenes in 2019.

In a statement, his “heartbroken” family confirmed he died on Saturday, as they honoured his acting career.

They said on Monday (via the PA news agency): “Best known for his role as Dr Legg on EastEnders, Leonard’s acting career spanned more than 60 years.

“He worked in TV and film and his long stage career included time at the National Theatre and most recently the Royal Shakespeare Company. He felt privileged to have worked with some of the greats of the theatre, including Samuel Beckett, Orson Welles and Jonathan Miller.

“His passion for painting and singing pre-dated his acting career and was equally as important to him. He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end – a privilege denied to so many during these tough times.”

Leonard’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

EastEnders has also paid tribute to Leonard, with a spokesperson saying: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Leonard has passed away. Since appearing in the very first episode of EastEnders, Leonard created a truly iconic character in Doctor Legg who will always be remembered. Our love and thoughts are with Leonard’s family and friends.”

Dr Legg will be remembered as a friend of Dot Cotton, played by June Brown, as he entertained her hypochondria and seemingly endless list of ailments.

Leonard with co-star June Brown, pictured in 2018 BBC via PA Media

The character was written out of the soap in 2019 when Dr Legg died of pancreatic cancer.

Upon returning to the soap for his final storyline after an 11-year absence, June said it was “an utter delight” to be working with Leonard again.

In her own tribute to Leonard, June said: “I first met Leonard as Dr Legg when I joined the cast of EastEnders as Dot, his hypochondriac patient, in 1985. He was a charming man in all ways, first as a person and then as an actor, extremely polite and kind.

“I enjoyed working with him enormously for many years and missed him when he retired. I was glad that I’d been with him for his last scene with Dot at his bedside and my thoughts are with his devoted family.”

Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale in the soap, also said: “I’m so sorry to hear the very sad news about Leonard. He was a lovely, charming man who was so kind and always told the most wonderful stories. I send my love and condolences to his family. RIP dear Leonard.”