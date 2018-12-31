The BBC’s hotly-anticipated adaptation of ‘Les Misérables’ has been promoted by the channel quite a lot over the festive season, but that didn’t stop some viewers from being shocked by the absence of one thing.

Yes, we mean the songs.

Much like the oft-forgotten film version of ‘Les Misérables’, which features Liam Neeson and is best left forgotten (trust us, sorry Liam), the Beeb’s new version brings the book to our screens, not the musical.

Unfortunately, this move left some viewers disappointed. Among them was MP Anna Soubry...