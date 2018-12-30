The story of ‘Les Misérables’ is being reimagined once again, this time with a six-part TV adaptation airing on the BBC. Unlike many others before it, this new version will not feature any of the famous songs now commonly associated with piece - but what the show lacks in musical numbers, it more than makes up for with its star-studded cast. But if you’re wondering where you’ve seen some of them before, allow us to help... Dominic West as Jean Valjean

After a number of small film roles, Dominic’s most high-profile one came when he landed the part of Detective Jimmy McNulty in ‘The Wire’, which he appeared in for 56 episodes. He has starred in a number of films, including ‘Chicago’ as Fred Casely, ‘300’ as Theron, ‘Pride’ as Jonathan Blake and the 2018 version of ‘Tomb Raider’ as Lord Richard Croft. In 2012, he won the Bafta for Best Actor for his role as serial killer Fred West in drama ‘Appropriate Adult’. He can currently be seen as Noah Solloway in US series ‘The Affair’. David Oyelowo as Javert

David first came to the public’s attention with his breakthrough role in BBC drama ‘Spooks’, where he played MI5 agent Danny Hunter. Since leaving the show, he’s made the leap over to Hollywood, starring in films like ‘As You Like It’, ‘Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes’, ‘Lincoln’ and ‘Jack Reacher’. David has also won huge critical acclaim for his roles as Louis Gaines in ‘The Butler’, Peter Snowden in ‘Nightingale’ and Martin Luther King in ‘Selma’. He can currently be heard as the voice of Scar in ‘The Lion King’ TV spin-off, ‘The Lion Guard’. Lily Collins as Fantine

Lily, who is the daughter of a certain Phil Collins, got her first film role in 2009’s ‘The Blind Side’, after previously appearing in BBC series ‘Growing Pains’ as a two-year-old. She played Snow White opposite Julia Roberts in ‘Mirror Mirror’ and co-starred with Taylor Lautner in 2011’s ‘Abduction’. Lily has also starred in the film adaptation of ‘Love, Rosie’ and rom-com ‘Rules Don’t Apply’. Adeel Akhtar as Monsieur Thénardier

Adeel has starred in a plethora of TV series including comedies ‘The Job Lot’ and ‘Trollied’ and BBC dramas ‘The Night Manager’, ‘Apple Tree Yard’ and ‘Murdered By My Father’. His role as Wilson Wilson in Channel 4 series ‘Utopia’ saw him nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Bafta in 2015. Adeel has also crossed over into film, appearing in ‘Pan’, taking one of the leads in ‘The Big Sick’ and starring opposite Judi Dench in ‘Victoria And Abdul’. Most recently, he was seen in US TV series ‘Ghosted’, where he played one of the lead characters, Barry. Olivia Colman as Madame Thénardier

One of the most recognisable faces on British TV, Olivia Colman should need no introduction - she has three Baftas, a Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations to her name. However, if somehow you’re still not sure who she is (shame on you), you might just recognise her from a little show called ‘Broadchurch’, where she played DS Ellie Miller. Or maybe, you vaguely remember her from that sitcom called ‘Peep Show’? Or ‘Skins’? Or ‘Twenty Twelve’? Or ‘The Night Manager’? Or ‘Fleabag’? If you’re still drawing a blank, then be prepared to hear even more about her in the coming months, as she’s playing the Queen in ‘The Crown’. Oh, and she’s also hotly tipped for an Oscar for her role in ‘The Favourite’. Ellie Bamber as Cosette

After growing up in the theatre, Ellie made her TV debut in 2012, in two-part mini-series ‘A Mother’s Son’, opposite Martin Clunes and Hermione Norris. Her biggest role to date was in 2016 film ‘Pride + Prejudice + Zombies’, where she played Lydia Bennett. She’s also appeared in ‘Nocturnal Animals’, and most recently played Louise in ‘The Nutcracker And The Four Realms’. Shawn Mendes fans might also recognise her from starring in his video for ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’. She is also currently dating ‘Bodyguard’ actor Richard Madden, better known as David Budd. Josh O’Connor as Marius

Josh O’Connor has experienced a huge rise to fame over the last year or so, thanks to his stand-out role in ‘God’s Own Country’, where he played a young farmer struggling to come to terms with his sexuality. The role earned him a Bafta Rising Star nomination earlier this year, but he eventually lost out to Daniel Kaluuya. TV viewers may recognise him from his role in ‘The Durrells’, where he plays Lawrence, and he also starred in BBC drama ‘Ripper Street’. 2019 will see Josh take on his biggest role to date, as he plays Prince Charles in series three of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’. Erin Kellyman as Éponine

