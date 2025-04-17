Leslie Bibb Makes Surprising Admission About That Emotional White Lotus Finale Scene

Carrie Coon and Leslie Bibb in the White Lotus finale HBO

The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb has revealed there was an improvised moment that made its way into the show’s gripping finale.

Leslie played Kate Bohr in the third season of the award-winning US anthology series, who formed part of the trio of friends referred to by creator Mike White as the “blonde blob”.

Advertisement

After spending their week’s holiday in Thailand throwing passive-aggressive digs at one another, the group ended their trip on a surprisingly tender note in the final episode, after Carrie Coon’s character finally opened up to her “long-time friends” about her insecurities.

The segment ended with each of the women professing their love for one another – which Leslie has admitted was not in the original script.

Advertisement

After admitting to Bustle that she can’t bring herself to watch the finale herself, Leslie asked: “Is there something where we all say ‘I love you’ to each other?”

When the outlet confirmed this to be the case, the Iron Man star responded: “That wasn’t in the script. That was happening in real time.

“There’s a weird thing that happens with this show where you just feel very connected. Art is imitating life. I just felt like there was no acting in that moment.”

Advertisement

Leslie also described the scene as a “beautiful conclusion for these three women”.

“We were all present and not worried about the camera, our attention was so on each other,” she added.

Leslie Bibb at the White Lotus premiere earlier this year via Associated Press

In the lead-up to the finale, Leslie opened up about one “insane” scene featuring her character that wound up in the cutting room floor, which she told Bustle she was “gutted” didn’t make it into the finished episode.

Advertisement