New images reveal the extent of damage to the catamaran of a British sailor who killed his wife on their honeymoon.

Lewis Bennett admitted manslaughter last year following American Isabella Hellmann’s disappearance at sea in 2017 during a tour of the Caribbean.

The experienced sailor, originally from Poole, Dorset, was found alone off the coast of Cuba near his overturned vessel by the US Coastguard, and told rescuers he “did not know” what had happened to his 41-year-old wife.

The newlyweds had started their expedition in St Maarten, before sailing the catamaran to Puerto Rico and Cuba. The incident happened on the return to their home in Delray Beach, Florida.