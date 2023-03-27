Lewis Capaldi made no secret of just how much he enjoyed locking lips with Harry Styles at this year’s Brit Awards.

The two singers shared a cheeky snog after Harry picked up the Artist Of The Year gong at last month’s bash, which the Someone Like You singer later described as “magical”.

Joking about the moment at the time, Lewis said: “I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips,’ before cheekily adding: “I’m fully erect.”

So spare a thought for the Scottish singer after a video emerged of Harry appearing to snog American model and actor Emily Ratajkowski over the weekend.

In the clip obtained by MailOnline, Harry and Emily appear be seen dancing together and kissing in the streets of Tokyo.

It all proved a bit too much for poor Lewis who took to TikTok to (jokingly) share his distress over the footage, which he captioned: “Me after seeing the video of Harry and emrata”.

Harry, who is currently in Japan performing on his Love On Tour world jaunt, has not spoken publicly about his rumoured new love interest.

Harry has reportedly been single since he and his ex girlfriend – director and actor Olivia Wilde – mutually decided to take a break from their relationship last November.

Emily split up from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022, and has since been linked with comedians Pete Davidson and Eric André.

Last year, Emily opened up about her dating life to Harper’s Bazaar.

“It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth,” she told the publication.