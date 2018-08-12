An off-duty police officer has been stabbed while fighting off four men trying to steal a moped in south London.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses after the 37-year-old City of London officer was stabbed in the leg with a kitchen knife in Lewisham, south London, on Saturday evening.

The attack on the unarmed officer happened as four men on mopeds attempted to take another moped from a 21-year-old man in Maylons Road.

The unnamed officer intervened in the incident, challenging the suspects.

Despite being stabbed in the leg, he continued to confront the four suspects and tried to prevent the theft of the moped until the suspects fled the scene.

The officer has been taken to a south London hospital where his injuries were described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The 21-year-old victim of the attempted theft was also assaulted by suspects and suffered bruising. His injuries are not life-threatening.