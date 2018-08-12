An off-duty police officer has been stabbed while fighting off four men trying to steal a moped in south London.
The Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses after the 37-year-old City of London officer was stabbed in the leg with a kitchen knife in Lewisham, south London, on Saturday evening.
The attack on the unarmed officer happened as four men on mopeds attempted to take another moped from a 21-year-old man in Maylons Road.
The unnamed officer intervened in the incident, challenging the suspects.
Despite being stabbed in the leg, he continued to confront the four suspects and tried to prevent the theft of the moped until the suspects fled the scene.
The officer has been taken to a south London hospital where his injuries were described as not life-threatening or life-changing.
The 21-year-old victim of the attempted theft was also assaulted by suspects and suffered bruising. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Commander Jane Gyford, of the City of London Police, tweeted about the attack on Sunday afternoon, saying the officer remained in hospital.
She wrote: “Informed whilst on call, one of my officers @ CityPolice @CityPoliceCops was stabbed whilst bravely intervening in a street robbery yesterday. The officer is currently in hospital and recovering.”
She added: “Thank you to our friends @ MPSLewisham for all the support you have given.”
Meanwhile, the City Police Officers Twitter account posted: “Thoughts are with the family of one of our own.
“Off duty, went to the assistance of a member of public being robbed of his # Moped.
“Outnumbered he showed extreme bravery; but was stabbed
“The officer is stable & in good hands thanks to @ MPSLewisham #OpVenice #KnifeCrime.”
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “The incident is now being investigated by Lewisham Police and enquiries are underway to identify those responsible. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Lewisham Police by dialling 101 quoting reference CAD5786/11AUG, tweet @MetCC, or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
