LFO singer Devin Lima has died at the age of 41.
As confirmed by a family member to TMZ, Devin died on Wednesday morning, having been diagnosed with stage-four adrenal cancer towards the end of last year.
Devin joined the boyband LFO - short for ‘Lyte Funky Ones’ - in 1998, and had a number of hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Their top-charting song in the UK was the 1999 track ‘Girl On TV’, the follow-up single to ‘Summer Girls’, their biggest US hit.
During LFO’s time together, they supported Britney Spears on a US tour, headlined a music tour for Nickelodeon and even had dolls made of them.
LFO parted ways in 2002, a year after the release of their sophomore album, ‘Life Is Good’, after which Devin embarked on a solo career, releasing a cover of Sly & The Family Stone’s ‘If You Want Me To Stay’, which he performed on stage with Sly Stone at a Grammys tribute in 2006.
Devin’s death comes eight years after his bandmate Rich Cronin died after a battle with leukemia.
Last year, Devin and LFO singer Brad Fischetti released their first single in more than a decade, titled ‘Perfect 10’.
Brad said at the time: “We miss the presence of our late great brother bandmate Rich Cronin. We will do our best to make him proud, carry on his legacy, and to usher LFO into the future.”
The duo had intended to go on tour as LFO, but their hopes were scuppered when Devin fell ill shortly after their reunion.
Take a listen to LFO’s ‘Girl On TV’ below: