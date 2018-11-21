LFO singer Devin Lima has died at the age of 41. As confirmed by a family member to TMZ, Devin died on Wednesday morning, having been diagnosed with stage-four adrenal cancer towards the end of last year. Devin joined the boyband LFO - short for ‘Lyte Funky Ones’ - in 1998, and had a number of hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock Devin (pictured on the left) with his LFO bandmates in the 1990s

Their top-charting song in the UK was the 1999 track ‘Girl On TV’, the follow-up single to ‘Summer Girls’, their biggest US hit. During LFO’s time together, they supported Britney Spears on a US tour, headlined a music tour for Nickelodeon and even had dolls made of them. LFO parted ways in 2002, a year after the release of their sophomore album, ‘Life Is Good’, after which Devin embarked on a solo career, releasing a cover of Sly & The Family Stone’s ‘If You Want Me To Stay’, which he performed on stage with Sly Stone at a Grammys tribute in 2006.

Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock Devin at the 2006 Grammys