The body of a Scottish man who went missing in Hamburg during a stag do has been found.

Liam Colgan, from Inverness, was on his brother Eamonn’s stag weekend when he vanished in the early hours of 10 February in the Hamborger Veermaster bar in the Reeperbahn area. He was later identified on CCTV footage from the Baumwall area.

On Monday the Lucie Blackman Trust reported the 29-year-old’s body had been found in the River Elbe.