The body of a Scottish man who went missing in Hamburg during a stag do has been found.
Liam Colgan, from Inverness, was on his brother Eamonn’s stag weekend when he vanished in the early hours of 10 February in the Hamborger Veermaster bar in the Reeperbahn area. He was later identified on CCTV footage from the Baumwall area.
On Monday the Lucie Blackman Trust reported the 29-year-old’s body had been found in the River Elbe.
The charity, which helps the families of those missing abroad, added: “Whilst formal identification is yet to be carried out. Mr Colgan’s driving licence was in the pocket of the jacket, and the clothes were those he was wearing the night he disappeared.”
Chief executive, Matthew Searle said: “An astonishing amount of support has been apparent in this case – the search for Liam has been joined by thousands of people, both German and British, and we would like to thank all of them for their support. Our thoughts are of course with Liam’s family and friends today.”