Liam Fox Branded 'Abject Failure' Over Lack Of Pre-Brexit Trade Deals

Cabinet minister Liam Fox was accused of “abject failure” after it emerged just six of the 40 trade deals he promised will actually be signed in time for Brexit.

The trade secretary, who once said a free trade agreement with the EU would be the “easiest in human history”, had vowed to “roll over” 40 EU deals with 70 countries before Britain breaks from the bloc on March 29.

But, according to a document leaked to The Sun, Fox has secured just a handful and is now asking countries to sign non-binding “letters of understanding” instead.

During an urgent question in the Commons on the issue, tabled by shadow trade secretary Barry Gardiner, Fox said many of the deal would go “down to the wire”.

The leaked document shows four trade deals in a ‘green column’ already agreed, with Switzerland, Chile, an Eastern and Southern African bloc, and the Faroe Islands.

Deals with Israel and the Palestinian Authority were marked as ‘on track’.

Amber warnings, signifying ‘deliverability by March 29 off-track’ were given to nine countries, including South Korea and Canada.

Those with no chance of being delivered – or ‘significantly off-track’ – were given red and black warnings, including those planned with Japan, Turkey and Mexico.

It comes as Fox faced criticism for refusing to rule out a move to zero tariffs on imported goods under a no-deal Brexit.

Labour says the move, which would give foreign competitors unprecedented access to UK markets, would give countries no incentive to sign a trade deal with the UK.