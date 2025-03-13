Liam Gallagher's 4-Word Response After Being Asked To Appear On Celebrity Traitors

Liam Gallagher pictured in 2019 via Associated Press

While there’s no denying the entertainment value Liam Gallagher would bring to the inaugural series of Celebrity Traitors, the Oasis frontman is less than enthused about the idea.

Following the huge success of The Traitors’ third run earlier this year, the Bafta-winning reality show is filming two new series over the summer, including the first of the UK franchise to feature celebrity contestants.

So far, rumours have been abound over which stars will be taking part, but it seems we can cross one name of our wishlists.

Earlier this week, a fan asked Liam on X if he would “ever wanna go on the show The Traitors”, and received a candid response from the award-winning singer-songwriter.

“I got asked,” Liam replied, before revealing he turned down the offer because, in his words: “I don’t do celebrity.”

I got asked I don’t do celebrity — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 12, 2025

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.

Meanwhile, The Apprentice’s own Karren Brady also claimed she turned down the chance to compete on the celebrity edition of The Traitors back in January.

“The answer was no,” the West Ham vice-chair said. “One, I’ve never seen it. Two, I don’t have the time.

“I mean, I have a full-time job and The Apprentice is filmed just in my sweet spot in the summer when the football season is over, so I can just about fit in. But that’s it.”

Other rumoured names tipped to appear on the celebrity version of The Traitors include TV personality Stephen Fry, pop singer Paloma Faith and Olympian Tom Daley.