Liam Neeson’s nephew Ronan Sexton has died, aged 35.
The actor’s relative died in Cushendall, Northern Ireland, over the weekend, nearly five years after suffering head injuries that he never recovered from.
In June 2014, Ronan fell 20ft from the top of a telephone box in Brighton during a night out with friends.
At the time, he was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition and was later transferred to a specialist neurological centre.
Ronan was the youngest of Liam’s sister Bernadette Sexton’s six children.
Parish priest Father Luke McWilliams told the Belfast Telegraph, who first reported the news, the family had asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.
Ronan’s death comes nearly 10 years after Liam’s wife, Natasha Richardson, tragically died after she hit her head during a skiing trip in Quebec.
The 45-year-old ‘Parent Trap’ actor was not wearing a helmet at the time of her accident in March 2009.
In a ’60 Seconds’ interview in 2014, Liam admitted he was still struggling to process her death.
He said: “It hits you. It’s like a wave. You just get this profound feeling of instability ... the Earth isn’t stable any more and then it passes and it becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes.
″[Her death] was never real. It still kind of isn’t. There are periods now in our New York residence when I hear the door opening, especially the first couple of years... any time I hear that door opening, I still think I’m going to hear her.”