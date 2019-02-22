Steve McQueen Says He Was 'Disturbed And Disappointed' By Liam Neeson's Rape Revenge Comments

Director Steve McQueen has shared his disappointment in Liam Neeson, following his recent race controversy. The actor faced heavy criticism earlier this month after revealing that “many years ago” he thought about killing a black person in the street, after a friend was sexually assaulted. McQueen, who directed Neeson in Widows, was asked about the comments in an interview on Radio 4’s Today programme, and said: “My reaction was I was disturbed, I was upset and finally I was just disappointed.” The film-maker also indicated that he had not spoken to Neeson about the matter, answering the question of whether he had told him how he feels with: “Well, he knows now. “You never know what’s in people’s minds. You just never know,” he added.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Steve McQueen

Asked whether “that’s not really primeval if race is involved, that’s … a learned behaviour and therefore something very uncomfortable indeed”, McQueen replied: “I just find racism very funny and very stupid and very silly. “It’s absurd. I don’t even know how to answer that question, if you have to get stupid to answer that question I would rather keep my intelligence if possible.” He did offer a response to people who have defended Neeson though, adding: “Can you identify a racist by looking at them? Neither can I.” Former footballer John Barnes was one of those who spoke out in support of Neeson in the wake of his comments. John said earlier this month on Sky News: “He’s talking about in the moment, and you can’t blame Liam Neeson for thinking what he feels – and this is a while ago – this is what society has shown him, that black people do, that Muslims do, that society has wrongly shown him, which is what the media has wrongly portrayed to him. “Now, what he went on to say is that he felt ashamed and horrified by the way he felt. Yes? He’s not ashamed and horrified at wanting to commit the act of revenge, he’s ashamed and horrified because that is what he thought about all black people.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Liam Neeson