Here's How The Brit Awards Paid Tribute To Liam Payne In 2025

Host Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Liam Payne during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Former One Direction star Liam Payne tragically died last year.

The singer had many ties with the Brit Awards, having attended the show many times and winning seven awards with his band.

The In Memoriam segment dedicated to the artist in this year’s Grammys brought fans to tears. And now, it seems rumours shared by an insider to The Sun (that the singer, who “loved” the Brit Awards, will “forever be part of the show’s history”) seems to have rung true.

Advertisement

Chris Martin performs 'All My Love' for the In Memoriam segment with an imagine of Liam Payne on the screen behind him during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) via Associated Press

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news” that the “supremely gifted” and “kind” artist had passed, host Jack Whitehall said.

“Tonight, we celebrate his legacy,” he added.

The One Direction song Little Things played as videos of Liam’s growth from X-Factor contestant to international star was shown in pictures and behind-the-scenes videos.

Advertisement

The singer spoke about his life and what music means to him as footage and photos of his accomplishments and the lives he’d touched played.

The montage ended with a black-and-white still of Liam smiling ― the show went straight to break after the touching tribute.

Fans said they were moved by the inclusion, with one writing: “footage of me watching the live Liam Payne tribute” over a video of a crying man.

Advertisement

live footage of me watching the Liam Payne tribute #BRITs2025 pic.twitter.com/7ovRLt0UEx — court 🍂 (@savedbyjenny) March 1, 2025