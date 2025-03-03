Liam Payne's Family Describes 'Lasting Damage' From Media In New Statement

Liam Payne via Associated Press

The singer’s death, which the Brit Awards paid a touching tribute to on Saturday, unfortunately led to some very invasive media responses.

For instance, celebrity gossip publication TMZ published pictures of the deceased’s arm soon after the heartbreaking announcement ― eventually taking them down after severe backlash.

The family have released a new statement regarding how the media coverage, which some online commenters called “sick” and “despicable” at the time, affected them.

Liam Payne tribute at the 2025 Brit Awards via Associated Press

Per the BBC, the full statement reads: “Liam’s death was an unspeakable tragedy. This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him.

“Liam ought to have had a long life ahead of him. Instead, Bear has lost his father, Geoff and Karen have lost their son, Ruth and Nicola have lost their brother and all of Liam’s friends and fans have lost someone they held very dear.

“We understand that the investigation into Liam’s death was absolutely necessary, and the family recognises the work done by the Argentinian authorities. However, the family accepts the Court of Appeal’s decision to drop all charges.

(Three people, his friend Payne’s Rogelio “Roger” Nores and two hotel workers, had manslaughter charges against them dropped in February of this year. Two other men still face charges for supplying the singer drugs).

Liam Payne tribute Argentina via Associated Press

“The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam’s son who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience.

“The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so.

“This weekend, at the Brit Awards, Liam was remembered for his phenomenal contribution to British music and for his wider, positive impact on millions of adoring fans the world over. We joined in that celebration of his life and will forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world.