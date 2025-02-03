Liam Payne Fans Moved To Tears Over Touching Grammys Tribute

Chris Martin performs 'All My Love' for the In Memoriam segment via Associated Press

Last night’s Grammy awards ceremony included an In Memoriam segment “paying tribute to those who have deeply impacted the musical community”.

The first among them was dedicated to musician Liam Payne, whose unexpected sudden death occurred in 2024.

Advertisement

The In Memoriam section seems to have touched viewers, who shared their sadness for the loss of the former One Direction singer on X.

Liam Payne memorial in Argentina via Associated Press

In an social media post about the section, X users wrote that it was the “most beautiful moment of the evening”.

Advertisement

Another commenter shared: “I’m in tears, he wasn’t mean to be remembered like this he was supposed to be getting awards and touring and enjoying his life.”

“The fact that they gave him the most recognition tonight out of everyone with a whole video package is everything. That got me sobbing,” another comment reads.

Chris Martin of Coldplay played All My Love during the In Memoriam segment, accompanied by a string section.

Advertisement

Chris Martin performs "All My Love" for the In Memoriam segment during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) via Associated Press

Quincy Jones also received a special nod during the segment, with multiple artists paying tribute to the music legend’s discography.

Will Smith said at the awards show: “In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say he changed mine forever. You probably wouldn’t even know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones.”

Advertisement