Liam Payne Fans Moved To Tears Over Touching Grammys Tribute

Last night’s Grammy awards ceremony included an In Memoriam segment “paying tribute to those who have deeply impacted the musical community”.
The first among them was dedicated to musician Liam Payne, whose unexpected sudden death occurred in 2024.
The In Memoriam section seems to have touched viewers, who shared their sadness for the loss of the former One Direction singer on X.
In an social media post about the section, X users wrote that it was the “most beautiful moment of the evening”.
Another commenter shared: “I’m in tears, he wasn’t mean to be remembered like this he was supposed to be getting awards and touring and enjoying his life.”
“The fact that they gave him the most recognition tonight out of everyone with a whole video package is everything. That got me sobbing,” another comment reads.
Chris Martin of Coldplay played All My Love during the In Memoriam segment, accompanied by a string section.
Quincy Jones also received a special nod during the segment, with multiple artists paying tribute to the music legend’s discography.
Will Smith said at the awards show: “In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say he changed mine forever. You probably wouldn’t even know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones.”
Other tributes were paid to Phil Lesh of Grateful Dead, Fatman Scoop, Sandra Crouch, Richard Sherman, Joe Chambers, Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5, and many more.