Footage of a woman taken outside a nightclub in Hull is believed to show some of the last images of missing student Libby Squire before she disappeared.

The CCTV footage, obtained by the Press Association, shows a woman dressed in black walking along the road near to The Welly club, on Beverley Road, in the city.

Humberside Police said they believe the woman in the video is the University of Hull student, filmed on the evening of 31 January, shortly before she was reported missing.

The footage was released on the 12th day of the search, as police revealed that 50 detectives and hundreds of uniformed officers had been working around the clock to try to find Miss Squire.

The CCTV was filmed by a camera on a lettings agency next door to the club and shows Squire, who appears to be dressed in a black jacket and short black skirt, stumble near barriers on the road as she walks towards the nightclub.

A police spokeswoman said the force was aware of the footage and said: “We do believe it is her.”

The spokeswoman said she could not confirm that footage taken a few minutes later was Squire.

Around two minutes after the first sighting of the student, a woman wearing a similar outfit is seen walking away from the area of the club and standing in the road near a vehicle.