Lidl Is Releasing £20 Mystery Boxes That Are Worth Over £100, And It's Middle Aisle Bliss

Lidl c

No matter who you are, the cozzie livs is likely biting hard right now. So if you’re always on the hunt for a bargain, allow us to help a little (or should that be a Lidl?).

The go-to store for affordable groceries is set to release a £20 box full of middle aisle items “from air-fryers to ukuleles to swimming goggles” on August the 15th, the retailer told HuffPost UK via email.

Proceeds from the “characteristically random” contents will go to the supermarket’s charity partner, NSPCC.

How do I get one?

You can only get one of the 1,000 discounted boxes online.

“Shoppers can head to www.lidlmysterybox.co.uk to purchase one of the 1,000 Lidl Mystery Boxes from 10 AM” on Thursday the 15th, Lidl revealed.

Not only could you score yourself some heavily discounted goodies, but 50 of the boxes will contain a Bonus Item Coupon for yet ANOTHER product worth up to £199.

That could be for a barbecue, a garden set, an air fryer grill, or even a paddleboard, the supermarket shared.

For the £20 boxes absent of special coupons, though, Lidl hinted at some of the potential products.

“Each box presents different surprises,” they said.

“Fans could receive a Silvercrest Slushie Maker in one, whilst in another, shoppers could channel their inner Arnold Schwarzenegger and get DIY savvy with Parkside Spanners, or even learn a few chords with a Clifton Ukulele.”

It’s not the first time the retailer has offered a discounted bundle

Fellow Lidl lovers will already know about the brand’s Too Good To Waste scheme, which sees 5kg boxes of fruit and veg go for a deliciously discounted £1.50.

These contain produce which has “become slightly damaged, discoloured or deteriorated, but [is] still perfectly good to eat.”

They’re “available to customers all day subject to availability,” meaning each store will have varying amounts of Too Good To Go boxes on different days according to what’s around.

There are only 1,000 £20 mystery boxes up for grabs, and they’re only available “while stocks last,” Lidl says.

