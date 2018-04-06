Lidl's Gin Beats Gordon’s And Sipsmith In Blind Taste Test

With more than 100 brands of gin lining UK shelves, choosing the best can be a minefield - but a decent G&T can be found where you least expect it.

Lidl’s own-brand Hortus London Dry Gin has been ranked higher than popular brands Sipsmith and Gordon’s in Good Housekeeping’s blind taste test of 21 different London dry gins.

The supermarket gin scored 77/100 thanks to its “herby aromas with tangy citrus notes, followed by lots of liquorice, citrus and a light, smooth texture”. It retails at £15.99 per 70cl bottle. In comparison, Sipsmith London Dry Gin (£28.99 for 70cl) scored 73/100, while Gordon’s London Dry Gin (£14.50 for 70cl) scored 74/100.

While Lidl’s gin beat the likes of Sipsmith and Gordon’s, coming in at seventh overall, first place went to Opihr Oriental Spiced London Dry Gin, available at Asda for £23 per 70cl bottle with a score of 84/100.