Lily Allen's Admission About Returning Her Dog To The Shelter Has Not Gone Down Well

Lily Allen is certainly no stranger to controversy, and the latest episode of her BBC podcast Miss Me? has landed her at the centre of backlash once again.
During the most recent episode of the BBC Sounds podcast, the Smile singer explained that she and her family were planning to adopt a new dog.
However, she then disclosed that they’d actually opened their home to a pooch once before, who they wound up sending “back to the home” from which they found her when she ate the family’s passports.
“We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home,” Lily recalled.
“She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in. And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced, because it was in Covid and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.
“And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn’t take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this fucking dog had eaten the passports.”
“I just couldn’t look at her,” the Brit Award winner admitted. “I was like ‘you’ve ruined my life’.”
Insisting that “passports weren’t the only thing she ate”, the chart-topping star added: “She was a very badly behaved dog and I really tried very hard with her, but it just didn’t work out and the passports were the straw that broke the camel’s back so to speak.”
However, as you might expect, Lily’s comments left a bad taste in many listeners’ mouths.
Lily has previously raised eyebrows with comments made on Miss Me? about the ongoing debate around Hollywood nepotism, as well as her review of Beyoncé’s latest album Cowboy Carter.
The podcast debuted earlier this year, with Lily revealing in June that so far, only one comment had to be edited out due to the BBC’s guidelines.