Lily Allen's Admission About Returning Her Dog To The Shelter Has Not Gone Down Well

Lily Allen via Associated Press

Lily Allen is certainly no stranger to controversy, and the latest episode of her BBC podcast Miss Me? has landed her at the centre of backlash once again.

During the most recent episode of the BBC Sounds podcast, the Smile singer explained that she and her family were planning to adopt a new dog.

However, she then disclosed that they’d actually opened their home to a pooch once before, who they wound up sending “back to the home” from which they found her when she ate the family’s passports.

“We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home,” Lily recalled.

“She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in. And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced, because it was in Covid and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.

“And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn’t take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this fucking dog had eaten the passports.”

“I just couldn’t look at her,” the Brit Award winner admitted. “I was like ‘you’ve ruined my life’.”

Insisting that “passports weren’t the only thing she ate”, the chart-topping star added: “She was a very badly behaved dog and I really tried very hard with her, but it just didn’t work out and the passports were the straw that broke the camel’s back so to speak.”

However, as you might expect, Lily’s comments left a bad taste in many listeners’ mouths.

Lily Allen adopts puppy from a shelter. Creates an insta for the puppy to get likes. Leaves passports within puppies reach, when puppy chews the passports she returns puppy to the shelter, then laughs about it on a podcast whilst discussing getting a new puppy. pic.twitter.com/wa3Kkg9FTp — Fergie Golden (@GoldenFerg963) August 22, 2024

Does she not realise it’s her job to raise this puppy into a dog? They’re not prewired you just gotta teach them these things are bad — Quixotic (@violenteazel) August 22, 2024

She wasn’t a badly behaved dog, Lily, she was a puppy who clearly had yet to be trained. These are things you consider before adopting and if you can’t commit then don’t adopt.



I hope you are now banned from every shelter for being a bad owner. https://t.co/6FCQn7LSQO — 😈👑💙 𝙃𝙍𝙃 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙛𝙩𝙮 𝙈𝙪𝙫𝙫𝙖 💙👑😇 (@craftymuvva) August 22, 2024

Not a badly behaved dog, just a normal puppy.



Shame on you Allen. — Sarah’s Garden 🌱 (@SarahsGarden12) August 22, 2024

Not Lily Allen adopting a puppy then sending it back like it’s a wrongly sized PLT dress because it chewed up her and her kids passports pic.twitter.com/CyXTqj3Bzo — tasha louise ♡ (@eds_afterglow) August 22, 2024

Well maybe don’t leave the passports in a place where the dog would get them? https://t.co/ta9G5ocplH — Frankie (@FTWCK04) August 23, 2024

rowdy puppy did naughty thing and temporarily put things on hold = "you ruined my life" apparently



also why tf would you leave important legal documentation in a place where a puppy of all things could easily access them?



that sounds like your business tbh ngl https://t.co/Mk0ANiCron — 『✰𝘩𝘺𝘱𝘢𝘕0̷𝘝𝘈』🔞 (@hypaN0VA) August 23, 2024

Lily Allen returned a puppy to the shelter after she made a whole ass Instagram account for Mary because it was a puppy and did puppy things and she was inconvenienced. pic.twitter.com/etJHoKSoDu — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) August 22, 2024

Not a puppy doing puppy things. Some people shouldn't have pets https://t.co/iRp1Assk7h pic.twitter.com/HYCRQKAzPK — 📚angelfireeast🍉 (@angelfireeast24) August 23, 2024

I've gone right off Lily Allen. I hope that poor wee dog ended up in a great home with regular loving human beings that treasure it. — J. Magennis (@Saltmine1000) August 22, 2024

Why were the passports left out where a puppy could reach them and eat them?



That sounds like an entitled human problem not a cute puppy problem — Crystaline🐍👀 (@Crystal_Parsins) August 23, 2024

I’ve gone right off Lily Allen now. pic.twitter.com/GF5RwzWX9f — Miffy (@miffythegamer) August 22, 2024

I wouldn’t share this with a single soul https://t.co/SwMC5O8ZgH — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) August 22, 2024

I love Lily Allen so much but as soon as I heard her say what she said today on the podcast I was like eeeeee should have cut that babe… or at least given some more context aaaaaaah this isn’t going to go down well ffs. — 👋🏻 (@Ohanthonio) August 22, 2024

Like just a… “we didn’t realise how much work it would be, we’re both busy people and it was a mistake… we made sure it went to a good home” THAT’S IT 😂 — 👋🏻 (@Ohanthonio) August 22, 2024

HuffPost UK has contacted Lily Allen’s team for comment.

Lily has previously raised eyebrows with comments made on Miss Me? about the ongoing debate around Hollywood nepotism, as well as her review of Beyoncé’s latest album Cowboy Carter.