Lily Allen Opens Up About Her Unsuccessful Audition For The White Lotus

Lily Allen pictured in 2022 via Associated Press

It’s officially the end of an era: The White Lotus’ season three has officially finished.

While the action-packed finale has generated a lot of conversation since it premiered in the US over the weekend, there’s already been an update on season four’s filming location from creator Mike White.

One addition we likely won’t see in the next season, though? Lily Allen, who has revealed she once auditioned for a role in the show, but never heard back.

The cast of The White Lotus season three HBO

On the latest episode of her podcast Miss Me?, the singer told co-host Miquita Oliver opened up about her acting career, explaining: “I haven’t auditioned for anything really. I did do a self-tape for The White Lotus and obviously did not get it. But I think I’m a bit scared of doing self-tapes.”

Lily did not say which role she was putting herself up for, but added: “Maybe now I would do [more self-tapes] because I don’t think people give as much of a shit about me anymore.

“Back in the day, I didn’t like the idea of casting officers having a tape of me, in case they would share it with other people. Now I don’t really subscribe to that fear so much, I don’t really care.”

While primarily known for her music career, Lily has embarked on an acting career in the last few years, appearing in the West End shows 2:22: A Ghost Story, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award, and The Pillowman.

She has also appeared in the TV series Dreamland and How To Build A Girl.

Lily shared with Miquita that her White Lotus audition was part of a plan to “put herself out there more” in her acting career and that she’s also keen to act in a “UK detective drama”.

She previously told The Times that acting was her first calling.

“If you were to look at me when I was 16 years old, people would have said, ‘Well, she’s obviously going to go and be an actress,’” she said.