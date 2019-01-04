The ‘Trigger Bang’ singer told Elizabeth Day on her ‘How To Fail’ podcast that they broke up last month, revealing the relationship became strained when she took her ‘No Shame’ tour to the US.

Lily Allen has announced that she and her boyfriend of three years, Meridian Dan , have split up, claiming this marks the first time she’s been single since her teenage years.

She explained: “I’ve always had a boyfriend. I don’t, at the moment. I’m single, for the first time since I was about 15. We’ve been broken up for about three weeks.

“I’ve just come back from a tour in America, which is where I was when things went wrong with Sam [Cooper, her ex-husband and father of her two daughters], and the same thing happened in my current relationship.”

Referring to her behaviour on her ‘Sheezus’ tour, which she recently documented in her autobiography, Lily quickly added: “I mean, I didn’t take lots of drugs and have lots of sex with other people. I just became very lost.

“It’s been bad news after bad news and the fact that I haven’t called him and been like, ‘Can you come round for a cuddle?’ is big for me, because ordinarily, when things get difficult, I do need to have somebody around to share those problems.”