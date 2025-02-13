Lily Allen via Associated Press

Lily Allen has reflected on her recent stint in a mental health treatment centre.

Back in January, the award-winning singer-songwriter announced that she would be taking time out from work commitments, including her hit BBC podcast Miss Me?, to focus on improving her mental health.

“I’m really not in a good place,” she disclosed at the time. “I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiralling and spiralling and spiralling, and it’s got out of control.”

Advertisement

This week, Lily returned to Miss Me?, where she opened up to her friend and co-host Miquita Oliver about what led to her seeking help.

“I absolutely adore my children and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them,” she said of her two daughters, 13-year-old Ethel and 11-year-old Marnie.

Advertisement

She continued (as reported by the Daily Mail): “I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to.

“It was a big decision to have to leave them for a few weeks to go and focus on myself, but ultimately it was for them so that I can get us through this bit. I needed some help to be able to do that. I don’t want them to ever feel like they have to prop me up.

“None of this is their fault and it’s my job to support them and make them feel safe and secure. And I just don’t think I was able to do that because of the emotional turmoil that I was in at the time. But I do feel like I am now... I’m not saying that I’m 100% there or getting it 100% right, or that I ever will, but I’m definitely in a stronger place.”

Advertisement

Lily also described her stay in the facility as “great”, saying she did “lots” of therapy, both individually and in a group.

“I needed some time and space away from everything,” she recalled. “And I did a lot of shadow work – lots of work about my inner child stuff.”

A month before her break from the spotlight, Lily had made headlines when she told her listeners that she had been “not really in a great place mentally” for around the last three years, which had recently begun manifesting itself in her “not eating”.

Advertisement

Reports in the press around this time claimed that Lily and her husband of more than four years, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, had parted ways. Neither Lily nor David has commented on these rumours publicly.

Help and support: