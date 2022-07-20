Linda Evangelista Settles Lawsuit Over Cosmetic Procedure That Left Her 'Brutally Disfigured'

Linda Evangelista pictured in 2015 Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has revealed she’s reached a settlement in her lawsuit with the company behind a cosmetic procedure that she said left her “brutally disfigured”.

Last year, Linda told her followers she’d undergone a fat-freezing cosmetic treatment with CoolSculpt that led to her developing paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH).

PAH is a rare adverse effect of the procedure, ​​in which fatty tissue grows instead of shrinking in response.

She said at the time the condition had “not only destroyed my livelihood” but “sent me into a cycle of deep depression” and pushed her into becoming a social “recluse”.

After taking legal action against CoolSculpting, Linda shared on Tuesday night: “I’m pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case. I look forward to the next chapter of my life with my friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me.

“I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out.”

Linda’s announcement came days after her first fashion campaign since going public about the reasons behind her recent absence from the limelight.

The renowned model was seen striking a pose for the fashion brand Fendi, surrounded by multiple handbags and luxury baseball caps.

The CoolSculpting website says it is used for “treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline) areas, thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm”.

