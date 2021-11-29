Lindsay Lohan Stephane Mahe via Reuters

Lindsay Lohan has a lot to be thankful for this year.

The Mean Girls actor announced her engagement to her banker boyfriend, Bader Shammas, on Sunday.

“My love. My life. My family. My future,” Lindsay posted on Instagram, along with photos that show her beaming alongside her new fiancé while showcasing her engagement ring.

Bader later shared his own joy, tweeting: “I see love when I see your eyes. You’re my everything, together forever!”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lindsay’s new fiancé Bader is an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse in the United Arab Emirates. He previously studied in Florida at the University of Tampa and the University of South Florida.

Lindsay has lived in Dubai for the past several years. It’s unclear when she met Bader, though The Independent reported that the couple have been dating for two years.

The star was previously engaged to Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov, but the couple called it quits in 2016.

Her exciting relationship news follows Netflix announcing earlier this year that she will make her long-awaited return to acting in a festive romantic comedy.

According to streaming service, the film will star Lindsay as “a newly-engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident”.

The streaming platform shared a first look at the upcoming movie on Twitter earlier this month, showing her walking in a winter wonderland alongside Glee actor Chord Overstreet.

