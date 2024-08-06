Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican, S.C. via Associated Press

Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican, South, Carolina) said on Monday that the the Republican Party has “a lot of personality problems.”

Graham’s confession came on CNN after The Source anchor Kaitlan Collins asked him why Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears to be struggling in polling following Vice President Kamala Harris’ replacement of President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic.

Advertisement

Graham, a fierce Trump loyalist, first claimed the former president will from now on be “very focused” on the task at hand after Harris’ nomination was confirmed.

But he then confessed about his party, “Our problems are personality.”

“Their problems are policy choices that are hurting the average American and set the world on fire,” Graham sought to explain. “If we can get our personality problems fixed, we will win this election because their policies are never gonna be fixed by them.”

Collins pressed Graham on the “personality” admission and tried to bring the conversation around to Trump.

“It’s deeper than him,” Graham interjected. “I promise you there. We have a lot of personality problems in our party.”

Advertisement

Watch from the 7-minute mark here: