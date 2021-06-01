Line Of Duty's Owen Teale Issues Plea To Creator Jed Mercurio Over Unanswered Osborne Questions

While DSU Ian Buckells was unveiled as the “bent copper” acting as the OCG’s fixer, Owen is also convinced there is more to be explored with Osborne.

A number of questions still remain about the Central Police boss, despite him not being unmasked as the so-called “fourth man” in last month’s divisive series finale.

Line Of Duty star Owen Teale has called on creator Jed Mercurio to write more episodes so he can “sort out” his character Chief Constable Philip Osborne .

Speaking to Wales Online, he said: “They say the whole story is finished, I’m not sure if it is you know.

“There’s a hell of a lot of people in shops and in the street [saying], ‘No no [Ian Buckells is] not H. There’s no way he had that power over AC-12 over six series, it’s because he’s the fall guy. Your character is number one!’”

He continued: “I agree with them and I want to know if Jed Mercurio is going to do something about it. Sort out Osbourne!”

Osborne was introduced back in series one, when he was the leader of the Counter Terrorism Unit that DI Steve Arnott was working on at the time, and instructed his officers to lie about what happened in the killing of Karim Ali.

In series six, it was also revealed that Osborne was previously on the same team as corrupt officers Ian Buckells and Marcus Thurwell on the Lawrence Christopher murder case, suggesting he was also involved in the obstruction into the investigation.

There are also questions as to whether he colluded in the murder of journalist Gail Vella, who had established police failings and OCG links to the Lawrence Christopher investigation prior to her death.

At the end of the series, fans learned that “close colleagues” of the Chief Constable had been appointed to senior positions in anti-corruption, following his cuts to the departments.