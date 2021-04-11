Prime Suspect Creator Lynda La Plante Is No Fan Of 'Preposterous' Line Of Duty

Line Of Duty is undoubtedly the biggest thing on TV right now, but one person who isn’t tuning in is Prime Suspect creator Lynda La Plante. The telly writer has called the hit BBC drama and others like it “preposterous”. Lynda, who won three Baftas for her work on Prime Suspect, admitted she doesn’t watch Line Of Duty or hit ITV series Unforgotten, which stars Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

ANTHONY HARVEY via Getty Images Lynda La Plante

In an interview with The Independent, she said: “I find the dramatic licence preposterous. So I’m not interested. “I watch a lot of true crime because for me that is far more informative.” However, she stated she was a fan of BBC cop drama Happy Valley, which starred Sarah Lancashire. Lynda’s Prime Suspect – starring Helen Mirren as DCI Jane Tennison – first debuted in 1991, running until 2006. While Lynda is no fan of Line Of Duty, the show has had its second highest ratings ever for its new series. The opening episode has now been watched by over 13 million people – a figure only beaten by the series five finale, which saw 13.67m tune in.

BBC Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar

Martin Compston, who plays DI Steve Arnott, has teased that the upcoming fourth episode is “one of the best ever” and has the potential to be considered a “classic” among fans, describing it as “the big one” on Twitter on Saturday.

Tomorrow’s the big one episode 4! On paper one of the best @jed_mercurio has ever written, if we deliver what was there potential to be a classic. Like to give a shout out to the young team Shalom and @gregorypiper98 who give outstanding performances in the midst of the madness pic.twitter.com/Ndu9wKEw6T — martin compston (@martin_compston) April 10, 2021