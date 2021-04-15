Line Of Duty star Gregory Piper has warned “anything is on the table” when it comes to his corrupt character Ryan Pilkington. The actor has hinted another character could lose their life at the hands of the organised crime gangster, who has been masquerading as a police officer. Gregory appeared on Thursday’s edition of This Morning, when he was asked by Alison Hammond if his character could kill again, having bumped off PC Lisa Patel in episode three.

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill Gregory Piper plays PC Ryan Pilkington in Line Of Duty

Gregory said: “I mean, you know, you will have seen what he’s done before, so I think anything’s on the table.” He added of Ryan: “Jed [Mercurio, the show’s creator]’s characters are very grey, like real life, they’re not good or bad. But Ryan is just not very nice at all, so it’s hard to see good in him.” Ryan was recently described by The Telegraph as the “most punchable TV villain since Joffrey in Game Of Thrones” – a title which Gregory admitted he’s flattered by. “It’s an amazing response to have, to have people so invested,” he said. “Joffrey was a brilliant character, so to be compared to him is just amazing.”

BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill Gregory with co-star Kelly Macdonald, who plays DCI Jo Davidson

Gregory – who appeared in the first series of Line Of Duty when he was just 13 years old – also admitted he had no idea he would have such a prominent role in the current series when he was asked to return as a member of the OCG in series five. He revealed: “Going through [series five], you have the last two episodes held from you, you don’t see it in one go. “And then towards the end, you start to see those episodes. So you don’t know what the amazing Jed is going to do next. You’re always on your toes.”