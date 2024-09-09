Linkin Park's New Singer Addresses Backlash Over Past Support For Danny Masterson

Linkin Park singer Emily Armstrong has spoken out about her past support for actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.
Armstrong was revealed as Linkin Park’s new “co-vocalist” last week, but her appointment to the group came under a cloud of controversy when fans pointed out she had previously supported Masterson – who, like Armstrong, is a member of the church of Scientology – during his 2023 rape trial.
Posting on her Instagram story over the weekend, Armstrong said she “wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back”.
Alluding to the controversy without explicitly addressing it, she explained: “Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realised I shouldn’t have.
“I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.
Armstrong concluded: “To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathise with the victims of these crimes.”
Masterson, previously known for his work on That 70s Show, was convicted in May 2023 of raping two women in 2003, although a third allegation dating back to 2001 resulted in a hung jury.
His former co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis both also received backlash when they wrote letters to the judge in Masterson’s case, asking for leniency in his sentencing.
The couple later issued a public apology for this in a joint video message.