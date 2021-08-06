Man Arrested Over Hit-And-Run Death Of Gone Girl Actor Lisa Banes

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in New York City almost two months ago.
Brian Boyd was arrested on Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to stop for a pedestrian, New York City police said.
It was previously reported that the actor had been on her way to meet her wife Kathryn Kranhol and was crossing the road when she was struck by a scooter. The driver fled the scene.
The actor was hospitalised with a traumatic brain injury following the incident on 4 June and later died of her injuries.
Confirming her death, the star’s rep told Entertainment Tonight: “We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing.
“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends.
“We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”
Lisa was best known for playing Maybeth Elliott in 2014’s Gone Girl alongside Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. She also starred alongside Tom Cruise in 1988’s Cocktail.
She’s also made many notable TV appearances in the likes of Nashville, The Orville, Masters Of Sex and Royal Pains.