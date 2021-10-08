Lisa Nandy gave Nadhim Zahawi a backhanded compliment on BBC Question Time on Thursday by telling him “no-one could be worse” than his predecessor.

Zahawi was the vaccines minister until prime minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle last month saw him promoted to education secretary, while Gavin Williamson was booted out.

Talking to Zahawi, shadow foreign secretary Nandy said: ”You’re new into the post as education secretary, and I was extremely pleased to see you in that job, not least because you cannot be worse than your predecessor.”

Question Time host Fiona Bruce said: “Gosh, that is damningly faint praise.”

Nandy continued, undeterred: “But if you want to level up this country, you have invest in its people.

“And when you’re spending more in eat out to help out than you are on helping our children catch up on their education over the summer holidays after the worst global pandemic in a century, you really have to wonder where your priorities are, we need to see real action, not just more slogans from this government.”