New Little Mermaid Clip Shows Us More Of Halle Bailey's Ariel – And Teases Live-Action Ursula

Disney has shared more footage of their live-action remake of the animated classic The Little Mermaid ahead of its release later this year.

Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey is set to take the lead as Ariel in the new film, and is seen exploring more of the underwater world in the new 30-second clip.

Advertisement

As well as getting up close and personal with jellyfish and sharing a laugh with a friendly puffer-fish, fans also get a first look at human Ariel alongside Jonah Hauer-King’s Prince Eric.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid Disney

Towards the end of the teaser, he and Halle are seen leaning in for a split second, in what appears to be a shot from the live-action Kiss The Girl sequence.

But Prince Eric isn’t the only character from The Little Mermaid we see in action for the first time in the newly-released video.

Advertisement

Jonah Hauer-King with leading star Halle Bailey in the new clip Disney

In the very last shot, we catch a glimpse of Melissa McCarthy’s version of the iconic villain Ursula.

Although most of her face is obscured by her slithering tentacles, Ursula’s purple skin and arched brows are both present and correct, as is her throaty cackle.

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula Disney

The original Little Mermaid film was released in 1989, and is credited with kick-starting what became known as the “Disney renaissance”, with the company going to enjoy success thanks to films like Beauty And The Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King.

Advertisement

Joining Halle, Jonah and Jonah in this new version will be Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina, playing King Triton, Sebastian and Scuttle, respectively.