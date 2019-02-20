As ever, Little Mix’s appearance on the Brit Awards red carpet was one of the stand-out moments during this year’s arrivals.
The band posed together for photographers as they made their way into the event, where they were nominated for Best British Group, as well as Best British Video for their hit Woman Like Me.
However, unlike usual, they also posed separately from the rest of the group, along with their boyfriends.
Jade Thirlwall was seen cosying up to her boyfriend of three years, The Struts bassist Jed Elliott, while Perrie Edwards struck up a pose with her footballer other half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who she has been in a relationship with since 2017.
Similarly, Leigh-Anne Pinnock stepped aside from the group to share a moment with her boyfriend, Watford FC player Andre Gray.
Now, as you might be aware, that does just one member of Little Mix, Jesy Nelson, who is currently not in a relationship, but she didn’t let that spoil her chances for a photo op.
Taking the rest of the band’s lead, she was seen laughing it up as she posed for photographers alongside her friend she’d brought as her guest.
That’s what you call girl power, right?
Last month, Jesy made headlines when she was pictured snogging former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes in a kebab shop after a night out, though he later clarified that they are just friends.
In addition to their two nominations, Little Mix were among the performers at this year’s Brits, where they took to the stage alongside rising star Ms Banks.
Check out all the pics from this year’s Brit Awards red carpet in the gallery below...