As ever, Little Mix’s appearance on the Brit Awards red carpet was one of the stand-out moments during this year’s arrivals. The band posed together for photographers as they made their way into the event, where they were nominated for Best British Group, as well as Best British Video for their hit Woman Like Me.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Little Mix at the 2019 Brit Awards

However, unlike usual, they also posed separately from the rest of the group, along with their boyfriends. Jade Thirlwall was seen cosying up to her boyfriend of three years, The Struts bassist Jed Elliott, while Perrie Edwards struck up a pose with her footballer other half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who she has been in a relationship with since 2017.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Jade and Jed share a kiss on the red carpet

Similarly, Leigh-Anne Pinnock stepped aside from the group to share a moment with her boyfriend, Watford FC player Andre Gray.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards pose with their boyfriends

Now, as you might be aware, that does just one member of Little Mix, Jesy Nelson, who is currently not in a relationship, but she didn’t let that spoil her chances for a photo op. Taking the rest of the band’s lead, she was seen laughing it up as she posed for photographers alongside her friend she’d brought as her guest.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Jesy Nelson on the red carpet