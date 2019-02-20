Little Mix were unable to mask their embarrassment during an awkward exchange with Jack Whitehall during this year’s Brit Awards, in which he brought up their recent beef with Piers Morgan and Jesy Nelson’s infamous Jamaican accent video. Things started off well enough, with Jack confessing to the group that he’s a huge fan of theirs, but things then took a rather uncomfortable turn. First off, he referenced having brought up the viral video of Jesy’s attempts at a Jamaican accent at last year’s ceremony, joking: “I’m under strict instruction not to mention it again. We’re just going to bring up your music and ting.”

ITV Little Mix at the Brits, with Jack Whitehall

And then, as Little Mix tried to keep their composure, he went into their recent split from Simon Cowell’s record label. “When you left Simon Cowell girls, it raised a few eyebrows,” Jack said. “Not his, obviously, he’s lost all movement in his eyebrows. Is there any bad blood, or are you still friends?” Jesy insisted they were all “still pals”, to which Jack continued: “Someone you do have beef with though, and I don’t want to use these words on a family show, Piers Morgan.” As Jack referenced Piers’ harsh comments about their Strip video, Little Mix essentially performed a group eye roll, while the comedian went on: “Jesy, what would you say to that dutty wasteman?” Jesy then offered a simple appalled “Jack!” by way of response, with the comedian asking: “What?! I want some beef at the Brits!”

ITV Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson