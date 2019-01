Two people have died after after a house fire in Liverpool.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said it was called to the house on Dovercliffe Road, Old Swan, at 8.52pm on Wednesday night.

Two people were taken to hospital by paramedics where they were pronounced dead.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the victims are yet to be identified, MFRS said.

