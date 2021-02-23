Liverpool Mayor Job 'May Be Scrapped' Amid Row Over Labour Selection Race

Liverpool City Council Councillor Anna Rothery, who is backed by Jeremy Corbyn to be Labour's candidate for Liverpool mayor.

Liverpool could see the job of its city mayor scrapped amid Labour infighting over who would be the party’s candidate, HuffPost UK has learned.

Councillors are discussing a resolution which would shift the Liverpool City Council back to being run by a leader and cabinet team, and remove the mayoralty altogether.

Sources revealed the plan as the party faced claims of a “stitch up” and the threat of a legal challenge over its internal race to replace Joe Anderson.

Figures on the left say party officials are trying to stop lord mayor Anna Rothery, who has been endorsed by former leader Jeremy Corbyn, from standing.

The party dramatically suspended the race on Tuesday and reopened selection applications just before ballots were due to go out to members.

Rothery and the two other shortlisted candidates, acting mayor Wendy Simon and deputy mayor Ann O’Byrne, were all banned from the contest, the Liverpool Echo reported.

It has been reported Rothery is to seek an injunction if the decision was not reversed and she tweeted she would be “left with no choice” but to launch a legal challenge.