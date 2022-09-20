Liz Truss and Joe Biden Set To Clash As Row Breaks Out Over Tax Cuts For The Rich

Truss is due to meet Biden at the UN general assembly on Wednesday. Getty Images

Liz Truss and Joe Biden are set to clash over tax cuts for the rich when the pair hold their first face-to-face talks since she became prime minister.

The two leaders will meet at the United Nations general assembly, which is taking place in New York, tomorrow.

But deep splits between the pair over economic policy burst into the open on the eve of the historic discussion.

Truss made clear that she was prepared to slash taxes - including income tax - to boost economic growth.

But almost at the same time, Biden tweeted his opposition to so-called “trickle down” economics - the theory that reducing taxes for the well-off eventually benefits the whole country.

I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked.



We're building an economy from the bottom up and middle out. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 20, 2022

Kwasi Kwarteng will deliver a mini-budget on Friday cancelling the rise in national insurance contributions and scrapping plans to increase corporation tax.

He is also expecting to end the cap on bankers' bonuses in an attempt to make the UK more attractive to global talent.

Asked by the BBC if she was happy to see "the rich get richer", Truss said: "If that means taking difficult decisions, which are going to help Britain become more competitive, help Britain become more attractive, help more investment flow into our country, yes, I'm absolutely prepared to take those decisions.

"Because what I care about is I care about our country being successful, and everyone in our country, wherever they live, wherever they're from, having those opportunities."

The PM also said she was willing to do "unpopular things", adding: "We do have to take difficult decisions to get our economy growing.

